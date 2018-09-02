TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Early in the morning Sunday, Sept. 23 a fire broke out in a residential area of Taichung Taiwan.



The fire occurred in Taichung’s Wufeng District, along Liufeng Rd. (霧峰區柳豐路). It reportedly began spreading from a storage shed and spread through the building engulfing three first floor businesses in flames.



No one was reported to have been harmed in the blaze.



LTN reports that eleven emergency response vehicles, and a total of 27 firefighters and EMTs were dispatched to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. in the morning. The fire was extinguished after about 30 minutes.



After the fire was extinguished it was judged that damage to three storefronts and the original metal shed structure where the fire started covered approximately 80 ping.



A breakfast shop and two drink shops were damaged in the blaze, reports LTN.



The Fire Department is conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.