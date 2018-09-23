  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/23 11:28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 001 000 100—2 7 1
Toronto 000 300 02x—5 10 0

Glasnow, Kolarek (7), Stanek (7), Alvarado (8) and Sucre; Pannone, Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and McGuire, Jansen. W_Pannone 4-1. L_Glasnow 2-7. Sv_Giles (24). HRs_Tampa Bay, Sucre (1), Pham (6). Toronto, Tellez (3).

___

Baltimore 001 010 000 00—2 12 0
New York 020 000 000 01—3 7 1
(11 innings)

Hess, M.Castro (6), T.Scott (8), Givens (9), Fry (11) and Joseph, Wynns; Lynn, Green (6), Chapman (7), Betances (8), Britton (9), Holder (10), Kahnle (11) and G.Sanchez. W_Kahnle 2-0. L_Fry 0-2. HRs_New York, Voit (11), Hicks (26).

___

Kansas City 100 100 011—4 6 0
Detroit 101 100 02x—5 12 0

Junis, Newberry (7), Hammel (8) and Viloria; Zimmermann, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Jimenez 5-4. L_Hammel 3-14. Sv_Greene (31). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (12), Perez (27). Detroit, Mahtook (9).

___

Boston 001 100 020 00—4 8 1
Cleveland 021 100 000 01—5 12 1
(11 innings)

Porcello, R.Scott (6), Johnson (7), Kelly (10), Pomeranz (11) and Swihart; Clevinger, O.Perez (6), A.Miller (7), Hand (8), Edwards (9), Olson (10) and Gomes. W_Olson 2-1. L_Pomeranz 2-6. HRs_Boston, Swihart (2), Devers (19).

___

Seattle 000 031 153—13 16 0
Texas 000 000 000— 0 3 0

Gonzales, Vincent (7), Duke (8), Grimm (9) and Zunino; Minor, Claudio (5), Pelham (7), Colon (8), Curtis (8), Butler (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Gonzales 13-9. L_Minor 12-8. HRs_Seattle, Gordon (2), Zunino (20), Cano (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 200 030 003—8 9 1
Chicago 101 010 000—3 8 1

Lester, Edwards Jr. (6), Chavez (7), Wilson (8), Cishek (9) and Contreras; Giolito, Frare (7), I.Hamilton (8), Scahill (9), J.Gomez (9) and K.Smith. W_Lester 17-6. L_Giolito 10-12. HRs_Chicago, Baez (34). Chicago, Anderson (20).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 000 000 030—3 4 2
Atlanta 220 000 01x—5 6 0

Arrieta, De Los Santos (3), Loup (5), L.Garcia (6), Rios (7), Morgan (8), Dominguez (8) and Ramos; Foltynewicz, Biddle (8), Brach (8), Venters (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 12-10. L_Arrieta 10-10. Sv_Vizcaino (16).

___

San Francisco 001 000 300 0—4 11 0
St. Louis 011 000 200 1—5 8 4
(10 innings)

D.Rodriguez, Dyson (7), Watson (8), Black (9), Melancon (10) and A.Garcia, Hundley; Wainwright, Hudson (7), C.Martinez (9) and Molina. W_C.Martinez 8-6. L_Melancon 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (9), Molina (19).

___

New York 000 000 000—0 1 0
Washington 002 003 10x—6 7 0

Oswalt, Blevins (6), Bashlor (7), T.Peterson (8) and Plawecki; Voth, Grace (6), J.Miller (7), Cordero (8), A.Williams (9) and Wieters. W_Voth 1-1. L_Oswalt 3-3. HRs_Washington, Wieters (7), Turner (18).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 010—1 6 2
Miami 000 203 00x—5 7 0

DeSclafani, Garrett (6), Romano (6), Stephens (7), Wisler (8) and Barnhart; J.Urena, J.Garcia (6), Wittgren (7), Conley (9), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Urena 8-12. L_DeSclafani 7-7. Sv_Steckenrider (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Guerrero (1). Miami, Dean (4).

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 5 0
Pittsburgh 002 000 01x—3 10 1

Davies, Woodruff (5), Cedeno (6), T.Williams (6), Soria (7), Jennings (8), J.Barnes (8) and Kratz; T.Williams, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Stallings. W_T.Williams 14-9. L_Davies 2-7. Sv_Vazquez (36).

___

Colorado 004 000 001—5 8 0
Arizona 000 010 000—1 3 1

Senzatela, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Corbin, Delgado (4), Sherfy (6), Bracho (7), Chafin (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila. W_Senzatela 6-6. L_Corbin 11-7. HRs_Arizona, Pollock (19).