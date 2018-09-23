CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael Brantley singled in the winning run in the 11th inning, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday night to delay Boston's bid for a club-record 106th victory and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Yan Gomes started the 11th with an infield hit off Drew Pomeranz (2-6), sliding to the bag ahead of first baseman Brock Holt's tag after third baseman Rafael Devers' off-line throw.

Greg Allen singled pinch-runner Rajai Davis to second, the runners executed a double steal and Francisco Lindor was intentionally walked. Brantley hit a 1-1 pitch over left fielder Andrew Benintendi and in front of the warning track.

Tyler Olson (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings.

AL East champion Boston (105-50) has matched the team wins record set in 1912. One Boston win or Houston loss would give the Red Sox home field throughout the postseason and ensure a Division Series matchup against the wild card winner.

Benintendi tied the score 4-4 with a two-run single in the eighth off Brad Hand after Mitch Moreland's leadoff single and Jackie Bradley Jr.'s double against Andrew Miller, who had pitched a scoreless seventh. Benintendi was thrown out trying for a double by Brantley in left.

Indians starter Mike Clevinger struck out six in five innings and raised his total to 202, making the Indians the first team in major league history to have four pitchers reach 200 in the same season. Carlos Carrasco (217), Trevor Bauer (215) and Corey Kluber (205) are the others.

Rafael Devers and Blake Swihart hit solo home runs off Clevinger, who walked five and threw 103 pitches.

Francisco Lindor had run-scoring singles in the second and fourth. Josh Donaldson had two hits, including an RBI single in the third.

Rick Porcello allowed four runs — three earned — in five innings.

Mookie Betts was out of the lineup for the second straight night. Bogaerts, Benintendi and Bradley returned after not starting Friday. Martinez, the major league leader in RBIs, was in right field after being the designated hitter Friday.

Betts, who leads the majors with a .339 batting average, hasn't played right field since leaving Sunday's game with soreness in his left side. He didn't play Tuesday and was the designated hitter Wednesday and Thursday.

Devers homered for the second straight night in the third. Swihart led off the fourth with a line drive that cleared the wall in right field.

UP NEXT

Indians RHP Adam Plutko (4-5, 5.27 ERA) is to take the mound in Cleveland's regular-season home finale. Red Sox manager Alex Cora had not announced a starter.

