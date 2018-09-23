BARRIE, Ontario, (AP) — Hamilton Bulldogs coach Dave Matsos was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the team's bench Saturday night in an Ontario Hockey League game against the Barrie Colts.

Matsos collapsed on the bench in the final seconds and was immediately attended to by on-site paramedics. He was alert and responsive when transported to a local hospital for what the league said were "precautionary measures."

The 44-year-old Mastos is in his 10th season coaching in the OHL after spending time with the Windsor Spitfires and Sudbury Wolves.

Hamilton was leading 4-2 when the game was called and awarded the victory.