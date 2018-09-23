FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cristian Penilla scored in the 70th minute and the New England Revolution kept their playoff hopes alive with a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

The Revs (8-10-11) entered the game five points behind sixth-place Montreal in the Eastern Conference. They haven't lost in four consecutive games (1-0-3) and have five remaining including the season finale at home Oct. 28 against Montreal.

Chicago (7-18-4) is 1-0-1 after snapping a nine-game winless streak, a 4-0 rout of Orlando City on Sunday.

Penilla took several touches and spun around two defenders before firing his left-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the net. Juan Agudelo had the assist following a fast break.

Chicago took an early 1-0 lead when Aleksandar Katai stole the ball from one defender, tripped up a second inside the 18-yard box then fired his left-footed shot into the back corner of the net for his 11th goal of the season.

Scott Caldwell tied it for the Revolution in the 62nd minute, but Michael Mancienne's own goal put the Fire back on top 2-1 about five minutes later.

The teams tied 1-1 in Bridgeview on June 9.