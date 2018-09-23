  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/23 09:43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 001 000 100—2 7 1
Toronto 000 300 02x—5 10 0

Glasnow, Kolarek (7), Stanek (7), Alvarado (8) and Sucre; Pannone, Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and McGuire, Jansen. W_Pannone 4-1. L_Glasnow 2-7. Sv_Giles (24). HRs_Tampa Bay, Sucre (1), Pham (6). Toronto, Tellez (3).

___

Baltimore 001 010 000 00—2 12 0
New York 020 000 000 01—3 7 1
(11 innings)

Hess, M.Castro (6), Scott (8), Givens (9), Fry (11) and Joseph, Wynns; Lynn, Green (6), Chapman (7), Betances (8), Britton (9), Holder (10), Kahnle (11) and Sanchez. W_Kahnle 2-0. L_Fry 0-2. HRs_New York, Voit (11), Hicks (26).

___

Kansas City 100 100 011—4 6 0
Detroit 101 100 02x—5 12 0

Junis, Newberry (7), Hammel (8) and Viloria; Zimmermann, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Jimenez 5-4. L_Hammel 3-14. Sv_Greene (31). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (12), Perez (27). Detroit, Mahtook (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 000 000 030—3 4 2
Atlanta 220 000 01x—5 6 0

Arrieta, De Los Santos (3), Loup (5), L.Garcia (6), Rios (7), Morgan (8), Dominguez (8) and Ramos; Foltynewicz, Biddle (8), Brach (8), Venters (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 12-10. L_Arrieta 10-10. Sv_Vizcaino (16).

___

San Francisco 001 000 300 0—4 11 0
St. Louis 011 000 200 1—5 8 4
(10 innings)

D.Rodriguez, Dyson (7), Watson (8), Black (9), Melancon (10) and A.Garcia, Hundley; Wainwright, Hudson (7), C.Martinez (9) and Molina. W_C.Martinez 8-6. L_Melancon 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (9), Molina (19).

___

New York 000 000 000—0 1 0
Washington 002 003 10x—6 7 0

Oswalt, Blevins (6), Bashlor (7), T.Peterson (8) and Plawecki; Voth, Grace (6), Miller (7), Cordero (8), A.Williams (9) and Wieters. W_Voth 1-1. L_Oswalt 3-3. HRs_Washington, Wieters (7), Turner (18).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 010—1 6 2
Miami 000 203 00x—5 7 0

DeSclafani, Garrett (6), Romano (6), Stephens (7), Wisler (8) and Barnhart; J.Urena, J.Garcia (6), Wittgren (7), Conley (9), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Urena 8-12. L_DeSclafani 7-7. Sv_Steckenrider (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Guerrero (1). Miami, Dean (4).