By  Associated Press
2018/09/23 09:16
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 131 502 121 170 .339
JMartinez Bos 144 549 106 181 .330
Trout LAA 133 452 97 143 .316
Altuve Hou 130 507 80 159 .314
Brantley Cle 136 543 85 167 .308
Segura Sea 136 557 86 170 .305
Merrifield KC 151 601 86 183 .304
Castellanos Det 150 594 83 180 .303
MSmith TB 133 447 60 135 .302
Wendle TB 132 463 57 139 .300
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 45; JMartinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 119; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; Haniger, Seattle, 91; NCruz, Seattle, 90.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Price, Boston, 15-7.