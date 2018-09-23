HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alejandro Romero Gamarra scored in the 70th minute and the New York Red Bulls all but knocked defending MLS champions Toronto FC out of playoff contention with a 2-0 victory Saturday night.

The Red Bulls (18-7-5) tied a franchise record for most wins and are a league-best 12-2-1 at home. Toronto (8-15-6) entered the game nine points out of sixth place and one of three teams chasing Montreal for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. TFC has won just two of its last eight league games, and has five remaining including a trip to Montreal on October 21.

Derrick Etienne added a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, coming off his fifth career hat trick, assisted on the goal.

One of Toronto's better shots came in the 58th minute. Victor Vazquez floated the ball to Tosaint Ricketts, but his shot sailed over the crossbar. TFC forward Jozy Altidore left the game three minutes after halftime after injuring his right foot or ankle.

The Red Bulls won the last meeting 1-0 on July 1. Kemar Lawrence scored the lone goal in the 4th minute.