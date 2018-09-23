Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|100—2
|7
|1
|Toronto
|000
|300
|02x—5
|10
|0
Glasnow, Kolarek (7), Stanek (7), Alvarado (8) and Sucre; Pannone, Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and McGuire, Jansen. W_Pannone 4-1. L_Glasnow 2-7. Sv_Giles (24). HRs_Tampa Bay, Sucre (1), Pham (6). Toronto, Tellez (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030—3
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|220
|000
|01x—5
|6
|0
Arrieta, De Los Santos (3), Loup (5), L.Garcia (6), Rios (7), Morgan (8), Dominguez (8) and Ramos; Foltynewicz, Biddle (8), Brach (8), Venters (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 12-10. L_Arrieta 10-10. Sv_Vizcaino (16).
___
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|300
|0—4
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|011
|000
|200
|1—5
|8
|4
Rodriguez, Dyson (7), Watson (8), Black (9), Melancon (10) and A.Garcia, Hundley; Wainwright, Hudson (7), Martinez (9) and Molina. W_Martinez 8-6. L_Melancon 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (9), Molina (19).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Washington
|002
|003
|10x—6
|7
|0
Oswalt, Blevins (6), Bashlor (7), Peterson (8) and Plawecki; Voth, Grace (6), Miller (7), Cordero (8), Williams (9) and Wieters. W_Voth 1-1. L_Oswalt 3-3. HRs_Washington, Wieters (7), Turner (18).