COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jake Fromm threw three touchdown passes and No. 2 Georgia had a defensive touchdown and returned a blocked punt for a score to beat Missouri 43-29 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) blanketed Missouri's wide receivers, harassed star quarterback Drew Lock, and forced three turnovers in the first half against the seventh-best offense in the country entering the game. Lock completed 23 of 48 passes for 221 yards for the Tigers (3-1, 0-1).

The Bulldogs opened a 20-7 halftime lead without an offensive touchdown. In the first quarter, Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell stripped Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, scooped up the ball and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown — along the way, picking up an accidental downfield block from an official against Lock. In the second quarter, Eric Stokes burst off the left side of the Georgia line, blocked a punt and returned it 8 yards for another TD.

Fromm threw touchdown passes of 33 yards to Riley Ridley, 61 yards to Jeremiah Holloman and 54 yards to Mecole Hardman in the second half. Fromm completed 13 of 23 passes for 260 yards. Elijah Holyfield rushed 14 times for 90 yards, and D'Andre Swift added 16 carries for 71 yards.

Missouri rushed for 172 yards, with Larry Rountree III, Damarea Crockett, Tyler Badie and Lock all scoring rushing touchdowns. Okwuegbunam had nine catches for 81 yards.

NO. 8 NOTRE DAME 56, WAKE FOREST 27

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ian Book rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more for Notre Dame.

Book replaced Brandon Wimbush in the starting lineup and was 25 of 34 for 325 yards with touchdown passes covering 3 yards to Brock Wright and 7 yards to Chase Claypool, along with three short scoring runs. Book helped the Fighting Irish (4-0) more than double their season high for scoring and roll up a season-best 566 total yards.

Jafar Armstrong had touchdown runs of 1 and 30 yards, and Tony Jones Jr. added a short scoring run for the Fighting Irish. Wake Forest (2-2) has lost two straight.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 56, NEBRASKA 10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Karan Higdon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in the first half for Michigan, and Nebraska stumbled to its worst start since 1945.

The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) led 20-0 after the first quarter and 39-0 at halftime.

The Cornhuskers (0-3, 0-1) have lost seven in a row for the first time since 1957.

Michigan rested Higdon in the second half. Quarterback Shea Patterson played only the first series of the second half, giving Dylan McCaffrey an extended opportunity to play.

Patterson was 15 of 22 for 120 yards with a 5-yard TD pass to Zach Gentry midway through the second quarter that put the Wolverines ahead 30-0. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was 7 of 15 for 22 yards with an interception and he lost 12 yards rushing.

PURDUE 30, NO. 23 BOSTON COLLEGE 13

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Rondale Moore caught two touchdown passes and Purdue picked off four passes.

David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3).

The Eagles (3-1) rolled in unbeaten and ranked for the first time in 10 years, but fell flat. Anthony Brown, coming off a career game with five touchdown passes, threw four interceptions. Star tailback A.J. Dillon was held to 59 yards on 19 carries.