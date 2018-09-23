BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Fulham 1, Watford 1
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (78).
Watford: Andre Gray (2).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Leicester 3, Huddersfield 1
Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho (19), James Maddison (66), Jamie Vardy (75).
Huddersfield: Mathias Jorgensen (5).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Burnley 4, Bournemouth 0
Burnley: Matej Vydra (39), Aaron Lennon (41), Ashley Barnes (83, 88).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Liverpool 3, Southampton 0
Liverpool: Wesley Hoedt (10, og.), Joel Matip (21), Mohamed Salah (45).
Halftime: 3-0.
|Cardiff 0, Man City 5
Man City: Sergio Aguero (32), Silva Bernardo (35), Ilkay Gundogan (44), Riyad Mahrez (67, 89).
Halftime: 0-3.
|Man United 1, Wolverhampton 1
Man United: Fred (18).
Wolverhampton: Joao Moutinho (53).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Brighton 1, Tottenham 2
Brighton: Anthony Knockaert (90).
Tottenham: Harry Kane (42, pen.), Erik Lamela (76).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Reading 3, Hull 0
Reading: Sam Baldock (5), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (70), Andy Yiadom (82).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Stoke 2, Blackburn 3
Stoke: Saido Berahino (79), Tom Ince (80).
Blackburn: Bradley Dack (26), Danny Graham (44), Harrison Reed (46).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Sheffield United 3, Preston 2
Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (36), Chris Basham (52), David McGoldrick (87).
Preston: Callum Robinson (80), Daniel Johnson (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Nottingham Forest 1, Rotherham 0
Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (88, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Derby 3, Brentford 1
Derby: Harry Wilson (14), David Nugent (21), Mason Mount (28).
Brentford: Henrik Dalsgaard (1).
Halftime: 3-1.
|Ipswich 0, Bolton 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|West Brom 2, Millwall 0
West Brom: Dwight Gayle (68), Kieran Gibbs (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Middlesbrough 0, Swansea 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Leeds 1, Birmingham 2
Leeds: Ezgjan Alioski (90).
Birmingham: Che Adams (8, 29).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Aston Villa 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Aston Villa: John McGinn (54).
Sheffield Wednesday: Marco Matias (49), Steven Fletcher (67).
Halftime: 0-0.
|QPR 0, Norwich 1
Norwich: Teemu Pukki (70).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bristol Rovers 3, Coventry 1
Bristol Rovers: Gavin Reilly (7), Tom Lockyer (19), Ollie Clarke (23).
Coventry: Dominic Hyam (44).
Halftime: 3-1.
|Southend 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Southend: Simon Cox (53).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Oxford United 1, Walsall 2
Oxford United: James Henry (87).
Walsall: Morgan Ferrier (24), Zeli Ismail (58).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Accrington Stanley 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Accrington Stanley: Billy Kee (6), Sean McConville (60).
AFC Wimbledon: Scott Wagstaff (64).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Charlton 2, Plymouth 1
Charlton: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (12, 88).
Plymouth: Graham Carey (9).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Blackpool 0, Luton Town 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Doncaster 2, Bradford 1
Doncaster: John Marquis (23, 52).
Bradford: George Miller (81).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 2
Portsmouth: Gareth Evans (57), Brett Pitman (86).
Wycombe: Bryn Morris (21), Joe Jacobson (89, pen.).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Sunderland 4, Rochdale 1
Sunderland: Josh Maja (37, 45), Lynden Gooch (41, 66).
Rochdale: Matt Done (71).
Halftime: 3-0.
|Gillingham 2, Peterborough 4
Gillingham: Callum Reilly (50), Mark Byrne (53).
Peterborough: Jamie Walker (24), Siriki Dembele (59), Ivan Toney (64), Callum Cooke (87).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Scunthorpe 1, Shrewsbury 0
Scunthorpe: Lee Novak (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Northampton 0, Notts County 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Tranmere Rovers 0, Newport County 1
Newport County: Fraser Franks (5).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Lincoln City 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Lincoln City: Shay McCartan (72), Jason Shackell (90).
Milton Keynes Dons: Rhys Healey (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Oldham 3, Colchester 3
Oldham: Sam Surridge (59, 85), Peter Clarke (88).
Colchester: Luke Norris (15, 68), Harry Pell (50).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Crewe 0, Port Vale 1
Port Vale: Leon Legge (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Morecambe 2, Macclesfield Town 1
Morecambe: Ajay Leitch-Smith (61), Andrew Fleming (77).
Macclesfield Town: Danny Whitaker (72).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Cambridge United 1, Mansfield Town 1
Cambridge United: George Maris (88).
Mansfield Town: Danny Rose (26).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bury 0, Carlisle 1
Carlisle: Richie Bennett (52).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Yeovil 0, Swindon 3
Swindon: Steven Alzate (59), Matthew Taylor (79), Elijah Adebayo (89).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Exeter 3, Cheltenham 1
Exeter: Pierce Sweeney (46), Jayden Stockley (80), Jonathan Forte (88).
Cheltenham: Ryan Broom (42).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Forest Green Rovers 1, Crawley Town 0
Forest Green Rovers: Reuben Reid (70).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Stevenage 1, Grimsby Town 0
Stevenage: Steve Seddon (83).
Halftime: 0-0.