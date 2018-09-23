OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje won the ice dance with a new program on Saturday at the Autumn Classic figure skating competition.

The world bronze medalists unveiled an emotional free dance to a piece from the rock opera "Starmania." It was also a tribute to 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten of Kazakhstan, who skated to the same music last season. Ten was killed in July at age 25.

"It felt good to get out there and really perform this program," said Poje. "It's been special for us since the beginning. We just wanted to go out, take it easy and feel the environment."

Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz of Spain finished second with 171.41 points, while Canadian pair Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus were third with 166.24.