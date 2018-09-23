ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz is pitching a no-hitter through six innings as the Atlanta Braves try to beat the Philadelphia Phillies and win their first division title in five years.

Foltynewicz has faced 20 batters Saturday at SunTrust Park, walking Carlos Santana to begin the second and Cesar Hernandez with two outs in the third. He retired his 10th straight hitter when Rhys Hoskins flied out to end the sixth. The Braves lead 4-0.

The right-hander was saved in the fifth when third baseman Johan Camargo caught Maikel Franco's liner for the second out. Camargo made a leaping dive to snag the ball as he fell into foul territory.

Foltynewicz is trying for his third career complete game and second in his last three starts. He pitched a two-hitter in a 4-0 win over Washington on June 1 and gave up one run and six hits in an 11-6 victory at San Francisco last week.

The longest Foltynewicz has gone without allowing a hit in a game was June 30, 2017 at Oakland when he carried a no-hitter into the ninth and gave up a leadoff homer.

