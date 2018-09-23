MEXICO CITY (AP) — More than 3,000 people have taken refuge at temporary shelters in Sinaloa after floods ravaged the Mexican state on the Gulf of California.

The Mexican Interior Ministry said Saturday that 29 shelters have been set up in Sinaloa, and that electricity has been restored to nearly all the 59,328 users who lost power after a tropical storm moved in on Thursday. The storm dumped as much as 14 inches (35.9 centimeters) of rain in just 24 hours.

Video on social media showed flood waters rushing into retail establishments and carrying vehicles off in swift currents.

Sinaloa state Attorney General Juan Jose Rios Estavillo said Friday one person drowned while two more were killed by electrocution. Three women were missing in the state capital of Culiacan after presumably being swept away.