BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester
Burton Albion vs. Burnley
Oxford United vs. Man City
Millwall vs. Fulham
Blackpool vs. QPR
Preston vs. Middlesbrough
Wycombe vs. Norwich
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn
Man United vs. Derby
West Brom vs. Crystal Palace
|Saturday's Matches
Fulham 1, Watford 1
Leicester 3, Huddersfield 1
Burnley 4, Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 0
Liverpool 3, Southampton 0
Cardiff 0, Man City 5
Man United 1, Wolverhampton 1
Brighton vs. Tottenham
|Sunday's Matches
West Ham vs. Chelsea
Arsenal vs. Everton
|Tuesday's Matches
Aston Villa 2, Rotherham 0
Ipswich 1, Brentford 1
Wigan 2, Hull 1
Derby 0, Blackburn 0
Leeds 3, Preston 0
West Brom 4, Bristol City 2
Stoke 1, Swansea 0
|Wednesday's Matches
Sheffield United 0, Birmingham 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0
QPR 2, Millwall 0
Reading 1, Norwich 2
|Friday's Match
Wigan 1, Bristol City 0
|Saturday's Matches
Reading 3, Hull 0
Stoke 2, Blackburn 3
Sheffield United 3, Preston 2
Nottingham Forest 1, Rotherham 0
Derby 3, Brentford 1
Ipswich 0, Bolton 0
West Brom 2, Millwall 0
Middlesbrough 0, Swansea 0
Leeds 1, Birmingham 2
Aston Villa 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
QPR vs. Norwich
|Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 3, Coventry 1
Southend 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Oxford United 1, Walsall 2
Accrington Stanley 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Charlton 2, Plymouth 1
Blackpool 0, Luton Town 0
Barnsley vs. Burton Albion
Doncaster 2, Bradford 1
Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 2
Sunderland 4, Rochdale 1
Gillingham 2, Peterborough 4
Scunthorpe 1, Shrewsbury 0
|Saturday's Matches
Northampton 0, Notts County 0
Tranmere Rovers 0, Newport County 1
Lincoln City 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Oldham 3, Colchester 3
Crewe 0, Port Vale 1
Morecambe 2, Macclesfield Town 1
Cambridge United 1, Mansfield Town 1
Bury 0, Carlisle 1
Yeovil 0, Swindon 3
Exeter 3, Cheltenham 1
Forest Green Rovers 1, Crawley Town 0
Stevenage 1, Grimsby Town 0
|Tuesday's Match
Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons