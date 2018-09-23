  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/23 00:55
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester

Burton Albion vs. Burnley

Oxford United vs. Man City

Millwall vs. Fulham

Blackpool vs. QPR

Preston vs. Middlesbrough

Wycombe vs. Norwich

Bournemouth vs. Blackburn

Man United vs. Derby

West Brom vs. Crystal Palace

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Fulham 1, Watford 1

Leicester 3, Huddersfield 1

Burnley 4, Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 0

Liverpool 3, Southampton 0

Cardiff 0, Man City 5

Man United 1, Wolverhampton 1

Brighton vs. Tottenham

Sunday's Matches

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Arsenal vs. Everton

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Aston Villa 2, Rotherham 0

Ipswich 1, Brentford 1

Wigan 2, Hull 1

Derby 0, Blackburn 0

Leeds 3, Preston 0

West Brom 4, Bristol City 2

Stoke 1, Swansea 0

Wednesday's Matches

Sheffield United 0, Birmingham 0

Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0

QPR 2, Millwall 0

Reading 1, Norwich 2

Friday's Match

Wigan 1, Bristol City 0

Saturday's Matches

Reading 3, Hull 0

Stoke 2, Blackburn 3

Sheffield United 3, Preston 2

Nottingham Forest 1, Rotherham 0

Derby 3, Brentford 1

Ipswich 0, Bolton 0

West Brom 2, Millwall 0

Middlesbrough 0, Swansea 0

Leeds 1, Birmingham 2

Aston Villa 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

QPR vs. Norwich

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 3, Coventry 1

Southend 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Oxford United 1, Walsall 2

Accrington Stanley 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Charlton 2, Plymouth 1

Blackpool 0, Luton Town 0

Barnsley vs. Burton Albion

Doncaster 2, Bradford 1

Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 2

Sunderland 4, Rochdale 1

Gillingham 2, Peterborough 4

Scunthorpe 1, Shrewsbury 0

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Northampton 0, Notts County 0

Tranmere Rovers 0, Newport County 1

Lincoln City 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Oldham 3, Colchester 3

Crewe 0, Port Vale 1

Morecambe 2, Macclesfield Town 1

Cambridge United 1, Mansfield Town 1

Bury 0, Carlisle 1

Yeovil 0, Swindon 3

Exeter 3, Cheltenham 1

Forest Green Rovers 1, Crawley Town 0

Stevenage 1, Grimsby Town 0

Tuesday's Match

Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons