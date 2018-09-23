AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State honored slain former golf star Celia Barquin Arozamena with an elaborate ceremony ahead of the Cyclones' game against Akron on Saturday.

Iowa State's band used a formation that spelled out "CBA," Barquin's initials, and a video tribute to her played on a screen. Fans were also asked to wear yellow, one of Iowa State's main colors and a nod to Barquin's Spanish roots.

Barquin, 22 and a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, was killed on Monday while she played at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, a course that sits less than a mile east of Jack Trice Stadium.

Before her death, Iowa State had planned to honor Barquin on the field to celebrate her being chosen the school's female athlete of the year.

