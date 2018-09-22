BERLIN (AP) — Christian Pulisic came to Borussia Dortmund's rescue again as he scored his second goal in four days to salvage a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The American midfielder, who scored Dortmund's late winner on his 20th birthday at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday, saved the side from its first defeat of the season when he nipped in ahead of a defender to turn Marco Reus' cross past Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann with six minutes remaining.

Dortmund's defeat seemed all but certain after French defender Abdou Diallo was sent off less than 10 minutes earlier.

Elsewhere, Hertha Berlin's fine start to the season continued in a 4-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach. Hertha moved to the top ahead of Bayern Munich's visit to Schalke later.

Freiburg won at Wolfsburg 3-1, Nuremberg beat Hannover 2-0 for the promoted side's first win, and Werder Bremen won at Augsburg 3-2.

___

