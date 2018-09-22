|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|4
|15
|Liverpool
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11
|2
|15
|Man City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|3
|13
|Watford
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|6
|13
|Bournemouth
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|10
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|6
|9
|Arsenal
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|9
|9
|Man United
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|8
|9
|Wolverhampton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|8
|Leicester
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|9
|6
|Everton
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|9
|6
|Crystal Palace
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|6
|6
|Southampton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|6
|5
|Brighton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|5
|Fulham
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|13
|5
|West Ham
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Cardiff
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|9
|2
|Huddersfield
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|11
|2
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|8
|1
|Burnley
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10
|1
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Fulham 1, Watford 1
Leicester vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT
Liverpool vs. Southampton 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Man City 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Tottenham 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 23
West Ham vs. Chelsea 1230 GMT
Arsenal vs. Everton 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|8
|5
|3
|0
|18
|5
|18
|Middlesbrough
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|3
|17
|Wigan
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14
|11
|16
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3
|1
|15
|7
|15
|West Brom
|8
|4
|2
|2
|20
|12
|14
|Bristol City
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|11
|14
|Sheffield United
|8
|4
|1
|3
|12
|9
|13
|Aston Villa
|8
|3
|4
|1
|14
|12
|13
|Derby
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|9
|13
|Swansea
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|6
|12
|Nottingham Forest
|8
|2
|5
|1
|10
|9
|11
|Norwich
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|13
|11
|Sheffield Wednesday
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|13
|11
|Blackburn
|8
|2
|5
|1
|8
|9
|11
|Bolton
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|12
|11
|QPR
|8
|3
|1
|4
|7
|14
|10
|Stoke
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|13
|9
|Rotherham
|8
|3
|0
|5
|6
|13
|9
|Hull
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|13
|7
|Birmingham
|8
|0
|6
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Millwall
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|11
|6
|Reading
|8
|1
|2
|5
|9
|13
|5
|Preston
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|15
|5
|Ipswich
|8
|0
|4
|4
|6
|12
|4
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Aston Villa 2, Rotherham 0
Ipswich 1, Brentford 1
Wigan 2, Hull 1
Derby 0, Blackburn 0
Leeds 3, Preston 0
West Brom 4, Bristol City 2
Stoke 1, Swansea 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 19
Sheffield United 0, Birmingham 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0
QPR 2, Millwall 0
Reading 1, Norwich 2
|Friday, Sept. 21
Wigan 1, Bristol City 0
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Reading vs. Hull 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Norwich 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|8
|6
|2
|0
|15
|5
|20
|Peterborough
|8
|6
|1
|1
|20
|9
|19
|Barnsley
|8
|4
|3
|1
|15
|5
|15
|Sunderland
|8
|4
|3
|1
|15
|8
|15
|Doncaster
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13
|6
|15
|Walsall
|8
|4
|3
|1
|12
|10
|15
|Charlton
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|8
|14
|Fleetwood Town
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|6
|13
|Blackpool
|8
|3
|4
|1
|8
|5
|13
|Luton Town
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|10
|11
|Accrington Stanley
|8
|2
|5
|1
|10
|10
|11
|Coventry
|8
|3
|2
|3
|6
|7
|11
|Rochdale
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|16
|11
|Burton Albion
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|11
|10
|Scunthorpe
|8
|2
|4
|2
|12
|18
|10
|AFC Wimbledon
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|11
|8
|Shrewsbury
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|8
|7
|Southend
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|13
|7
|Wycombe
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|11
|7
|Gillingham
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|14
|7
|Bradford
|8
|2
|0
|6
|6
|13
|6
|Bristol Rovers
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|10
|5
|Oxford United
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|17
|5
|Plymouth
|8
|0
|3
|5
|4
|14
|3
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Bristol Rovers vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Coventry vs. Sunderland 1130 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Gillingham vs. Blackpool 1845 GMT
Oxford United vs. Luton Town 1845 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Southend 1845 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Barnsley vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster 1845 GMT
Sunderland vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford 1845 GMT
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers 1845 GMT
Walsall vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
Coventry vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|6
|19
|Exeter
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|8
|16
|Newport County
|8
|5
|1
|2
|9
|13
|16
|Colchester
|8
|4
|3
|1
|17
|5
|15
|Yeovil
|7
|4
|2
|1
|15
|3
|14
|Oldham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|6
|14
|Bury
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|10
|13
|Tranmere
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|7
|13
|Milton Keynes Dons
|7
|3
|4
|0
|7
|4
|13
|Crawley Town
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|10
|13
|Carlisle
|8
|4
|1
|3
|9
|10
|13
|Forest Green
|8
|2
|6
|0
|12
|7
|12
|Stevenage
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|9
|12
|Swindon
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|14
|12
|Mansfield Town
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|10
|Port Vale
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|8
|10
|Crewe
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|8
|8
|Cheltenham
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|8
|8
|Cambridge United
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|15
|7
|Northampton
|8
|1
|3
|4
|8
|13
|6
|Grimsby Town
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|15
|5
|Morecambe
|8
|1
|0
|7
|3
|17
|3
|Macclesfield
|8
|0
|2
|6
|6
|16
|2
|Notts County
|8
|0
|2
|6
|10
|24
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Northampton vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 25
Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT