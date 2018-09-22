WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — The sixth round of the Premier League includes Liverpool looking to maintain its 100 percent start in a home match against Southampton, and Manchester City visiting Cardiff in a potentially bad-tempered encounter. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1600 GMT, photos. 600 words by 1900 GMT. With separates on Saturday's eight EPL matches.

SOC--MAN UNITED-FERGUSON RETURNS

MANCHESTER, England — Alex Ferguson has returned to Old Trafford for the first time since undergoing an emergency brain operation in May and will watch Manchester United host Wolverhampton in the Premier League later Saturday. SENT: 180 words. Will be updated.

GLF--RYDER CUP-MICKELSON

ATLANTA — Phil Mickelson has a Ryder Cup legacy that's still missing a victory in Europe. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— GLF--RYDER CUP-HOLE BY HOLE

— GLF--RYDER CUP-TRIVIA QUIZ

BOX--JOSHUA-POVETKIN

LONDON — The boxing spotlight is on Wembley Stadium as Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Ring walk: 2050 GMT.

BKL--WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

TENERIFE, Spain — The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gets underway on Saturday with eight games. The U.S. will tip off against Senegal in its quest for a third consecutive championship, something the Americans have never done in their storied history. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 140 words. Will be updated.

— BKL--WOMEN'S WORLD CUP-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day.

— BKL--WILSON'S WORLD CUP DIARY — World Cup Diary: A'ja Wilson talks USA Basketball. By A'ja Wilson. SENT: 580 words, photo.

CRI--ASIA CUP-INDIA-PAKISTAN

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Pakistan hopes to have learned its lesson from a heavy group-stage loss to India when the two rivals meet again Sunday in the Asia Cup, this time at the Super Four stage. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

SOC--FIFA MEETINGS

LONDON — France World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps leads a gathering of World Cup coaches to discuss the tournament ahead of the FIFA Best awards in London. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid hosts Espanyol looking to move past Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league, while Atletico Madrid visits Getafe. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH LEAGUE-US

GIRONA, Spain — A feud has erupted in Spanish football over La Liga's unprecedented plan to hold a regular-season match in the United States. The league and clubs are for it. The Spanish soccer federation and players' union are against it. And in the middle, local fans are divided over their future in a sport that is expanding its global profile. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Inter Milan will be hoping to use its Champions League victory over Tottenham to relaunch its season when it travels to Sampdoria in Serie A. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Reportedly on the radar of Manchester United and Barcelona, Lille winger Nicolas Pepe hopes to impress once more when the northern side hosts struggling Nantes in the French league. UPCOMING. 400 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — After three defeats, Schalke is looking for its first win in the Bundesliga against defending champion Bayern Munich, which has made a perfect start to the season. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

FBA--COLLINGWOOD'S AMERICAN PIE

The Collingwood Magpies are on their way to the Australian Football League's championship match, thanks in part to a tall Texan nicknamed American Pie. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 580 words, photo.

GLF--TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

ATLANTA — Tiger Woods is on top at East Lake with a 68 to share the lead with Justin Rose going into the weekend of the Tour Championship. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

GLF--PORTUGAL MASTERS

VILAMOURA, Portugal — Sergio Garcia tries to make a move up the leaderboard in the Portugal Masters. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2100 GMT.

MOT--ARAGON GP

ALCANIZ, Spain — Qualifying for the Aragon MotoGP takes place with championship leader Marc Marquez favorite to take pole position. UPCOMING: 150 words by 1500 GMT.

TEN--LAVER CUP

CHICAGO — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic looked quite comfortable while playing together for the first time Friday night. Except for one particular point. SENT: 300 words.

TEN--PAN PACIFIC OPEN

TOKYO — Naomi Osaka eased into the final of the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 semifinal win over Camila Giorgi. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BBN--DODGERS-BILLIE JEAN KING

LOS ANGELES — Billie Jean King has gone back to her roots in becoming part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' ownership group. By Beth Harris. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam and a two-run homer on his way to a career-high seven RBIs, and the Houston Astros clinched a postseason berth by routing the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 on Friday night. SENT: 2,690 words, photo.

