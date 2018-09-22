MIAMI (AP) — The drama of parents being separated from their children at the border dominated the headlines this summer. But thousands of immigrant families are experiencing a similar frustration with new hurdles to take custody of sons, daughters and relatives who crossed the border on their own.

The Trump administration has imposed more stringent rules and vetting for family members to get these children back as part of an across-the-board hardening of immigration policy.

As a result, family members are struggling to comply with the new requirement, keeping children in detention longer and helping the number of migrant kids in government custody soar to the highest levels ever.

Federal officials insist the policies are about ensuring the safety of children.