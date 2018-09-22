Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 22, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;15;80%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;30;Sunny and hot;41;30;NNE;11;38%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;WNW;21;39%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Sunny and nice;27;19;E;12;64%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;16;10;Periods of rain;13;8;NNW;17;93%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;16;9;A shower in the p.m.;16;8;SSE;20;62%;84%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and delightful;31;15;Sunshine, pleasant;30;16;SE;11;26%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Brief p.m. showers;13;9;Rain and drizzle;14;6;NNW;16;76%;85%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;Sunshine, summerlike;36;24;NE;20;50%;3%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;N;11;47%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;17;9;Mostly sunny;17;11;SW;19;67%;2%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;42;24;Sunny and very warm;40;22;NW;14;21%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;7;75%;78%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;19;Sunshine and nice;29;20;ESE;6;50%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;S;8;77%;84%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;WSW;11;78%;10%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;24;13;Mostly sunny;23;12;N;20;27%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;27;12;Partly sunny;26;15;SE;7;39%;31%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;18;10;Periods of rain;14;7;NNW;9;65%;89%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;8;SE;11;64%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;30;15;Clouds and sun, nice;30;16;E;12;55%;2%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;19;11;Variable cloudiness;18;12;S;13;71%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, p.m. rain;15;11;Breezy with rain;15;7;NNW;22;80%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;29;14;Sun and some clouds;26;13;ESE;10;51%;31%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;19;11;Partial sunshine;21;12;SSW;9;52%;67%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;26;18;A t-storm in spots;22;14;SSE;16;60%;41%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;33;19;Periods of sun;33;19;NW;8;25%;14%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;27;16;Periods of sun;27;16;WNW;10;65%;26%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;34;22;Sunny;34;21;NNE;14;39%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;20;11;Plenty of sun;18;10;SSE;24;64%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;S;6;63%;60%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;34;26;Partial sunshine;34;26;SSE;13;68%;38%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;18;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;15;ESE;13;57%;7%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;25;A shower;30;25;SSW;12;74%;92%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;15;10;Spotty showers;15;8;NW;17;56%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with some sun;31;27;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;NW;11;80%;8%;11

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;24;19;Misty in the morning;24;20;N;11;92%;81%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;Periods of sun;32;21;SE;16;69%;56%;12

Delhi, India;A heavy a.m. t-storm;28;23;Showers and t-storms;29;23;ESE;24;90%;86%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;30;13;Mostly sunny, warm;31;13;W;9;21%;14%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;WSW;8;66%;56%;9

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;36;21;Mostly sunny, nice;33;21;SE;11;56%;29%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Turning sunny;13;3;WNW;22;66%;27%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, pleasant;28;15;Partly sunny;26;13;NNE;12;36%;8%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and humid;26;22;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;E;20;74%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;Warm with some sun;34;25;SSE;5;64%;44%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;Sunny and nice;28;13;ENE;13;23%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;10;62%;65%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;14;9;Spotty showers;13;5;W;22;77%;85%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy morning rain;31;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSE;11;82%;88%;10

Hong Kong, China;Variable cloudiness;32;26;Heavy showers;31;25;SE;8;76%;83%;6

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun, nice;31;24;Periods of sun;30;25;ENE;13;60%;33%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;30;22;NW;7;62%;44%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;22;Sunshine and humid;31;21;S;14;65%;32%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partial sunshine;25;17;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;18;ENE;10;76%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;34;25;An afternoon shower;34;24;ENE;12;64%;62%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;37;29;Sunny and very warm;36;29;N;12;59%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;27;12;Clouds and sun, nice;27;12;N;16;44%;6%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;29;13;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;NNW;7;35%;16%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;25;Clouds and sun;35;25;SW;13;54%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;18;A shower or t-storm;27;18;SSW;9;76%;66%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;37;27;Mostly sunny;39;28;S;11;31%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, warm;28;9;Partly sunny, cooler;17;10;SW;14;63%;70%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;14;64%;55%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;22;Periods of sun;31;22;W;11;66%;55%;7

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;SW;8;72%;55%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;7;81%;71%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;-1;A t-storm in spots;15;0;NW;11;51%;69%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;13;79%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Mostly sunny;19;15;S;15;75%;19%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;32;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;NNE;12;55%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Rain this afternoon;14;11;Rain in the morning;13;5;NW;22;76%;75%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;29;17;S;9;54%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;28;22;Periods of sun, nice;27;22;WSW;10;74%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Hot with some sun;33;19;Sunny and hot;34;19;NNE;6;33%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;30;27;Cloudy with showers;31;26;WSW;9;71%;95%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;35;25;A shower in the a.m.;34;25;SSE;8;62%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;10;72%;63%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;9;Cooler, morning mist;13;6;S;16;57%;45%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NE;7;56%;89%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;A morning shower;31;26;E;13;67%;56%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;17;7;A shower;16;8;SW;16;64%;91%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun, nice;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;S;16;72%;80%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Strong thunderstorms;27;15;Not as warm;21;11;SE;15;56%;55%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with clearing;15;8;Increasing clouds;15;3;NNE;8;62%;30%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine and warm;26;13;Cooler with rain;15;7;WSW;14;64%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;30;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;WSW;14;74%;66%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;26;12;Clouds and sun, nice;27;12;NE;13;54%;27%;8

New York, United States;Some sun, less humid;22;15;Clouds and sun, cool;20;14;ENE;8;61%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;34;19;WNW;9;41%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, cooler;17;9;Inc. clouds;14;5;S;22;73%;75%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;29;17;Nice with some sun;28;18;WNW;9;63%;12%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;14;6;Partly sunny;14;3;NNW;8;48%;16%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing and cooler;15;4;Becoming cloudy;14;2;NNE;13;69%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;ESE;21;75%;29%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;10;82%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Showers around;34;24;ENE;12;70%;70%;11

Paris, France;A thick cloud cover;17;13;A severe t-storm;22;8;N;34;71%;63%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny, nice and warm;28;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;S;13;65%;2%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;31;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SW;8;72%;63%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Becoming cloudy;30;23;SSE;31;65%;42%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SE;8;52%;48%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cooler;19;10;Periods of rain;19;8;W;15;65%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler in the p.m.;26;11;Sunshine, pleasant;23;8;SW;12;48%;7%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;24;11;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;SW;17;46%;70%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Brilliant sunshine;32;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;S;9;48%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;29;24;Brief a.m. showers;28;23;SE;15;71%;86%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with some sun;6;0;A shower in the p.m.;7;5;S;11;70%;93%;2

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;18;9;Thundershowers;15;8;SW;19;73%;69%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;27;20;Sunshine and humid;29;21;E;12;68%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;39;25;Sunny and very warm;42;26;E;12;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Humid with some sun;29;18;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;S;9;65%;30%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler in the p.m.;20;10;Showers around;15;7;SW;20;64%;76%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;13;Turning sunny;19;11;SW;16;67%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;17;E;9;78%;76%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower or two;31;25;SE;17;71%;63%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;N;6;98%;79%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Sunny and nice;28;13;NE;18;16%;3%;12

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;20;7;A morning shower;21;9;WSW;6;63%;53%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;10;78%;57%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;32;14;Sunny and very warm;32;14;N;9;60%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;20;12;Periods of sun;18;11;NE;9;68%;25%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;27;14;Showers around;24;13;WNW;7;61%;67%;5

Shanghai, China;Showers around;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;NE;15;67%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower in spots;32;26;SSE;12;68%;53%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sun;28;12;Partly sunny;28;12;S;8;58%;14%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in spots;31;25;E;15;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;16;8;Mostly sunny;14;5;NNW;11;60%;35%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;23;13;A shower in the p.m.;19;12;S;25;63%;83%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;8;70%;64%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;16;9;Thundershowers;14;7;NW;21;73%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Sunny and nice;27;13;ENE;11;30%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;24;16;A shower or two;24;15;NW;9;72%;73%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;20;Mostly sunny;31;19;SE;10;20%;4%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;23;Sunny and nice;31;22;N;12;55%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;32;17;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;ESE;7;41%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing and warmer;27;22;Low clouds breaking;26;22;ESE;12;64%;66%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;16;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;12;E;7;60%;61%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;WNW;14;60%;44%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Mostly sunny;29;21;WSW;19;60%;6%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;7;-6;Plenty of sun;13;-3;ESE;9;52%;10%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;17;11;Clouds and sun;15;9;NNE;6;70%;36%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;19;12;Variable cloudiness;19;11;S;14;69%;74%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;SW;7;71%;64%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;15;8;Spotty showers;15;8;SSW;19;56%;87%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;18;8;Afternoon rain;16;9;E;15;63%;93%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler;12;7;Mostly sunny;15;10;N;28;73%;10%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;8;75%;81%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;25;12;Partly sunny;25;12;NE;6;50%;28%;5

