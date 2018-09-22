Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 22, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;85;77;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SW;9;80%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;87;Sunny and hot;106;86;NNE;7;38%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;94;66;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;WNW;13;39%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;Sunny and nice;81;67;E;8;64%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;60;49;Periods of rain;55;47;NNW;11;93%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;60;49;A shower in the p.m.;61;47;SSE;12;62%;84%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and delightful;89;59;Sunshine, pleasant;85;60;SE;7;26%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Brief p.m. showers;55;49;Rain and drizzle;58;44;NNW;10;76%;85%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;Sunshine, summerlike;97;76;NE;12;50%;3%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;85;66;Plenty of sunshine;89;66;N;7;47%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;63;49;Mostly sunny;62;53;SW;12;67%;2%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;108;75;Sunny and very warm;104;72;NW;9;21%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SW;5;75%;78%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;85;67;Sunshine and nice;85;68;ESE;4;50%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;S;5;77%;84%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;Mostly sunny, humid;82;71;WSW;7;78%;10%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;75;55;Mostly sunny;73;54;N;13;27%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;80;54;Partly sunny;79;59;SE;4;39%;31%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;65;50;Periods of rain;58;45;NNW;5;65%;89%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;67;48;Mostly cloudy;67;47;SE;7;64%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;87;60;Clouds and sun, nice;86;61;E;7;55%;2%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;67;52;Variable cloudiness;64;53;S;8;71%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, p.m. rain;59;51;Breezy with rain;59;45;NNW;14;80%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;84;58;Sun and some clouds;79;56;ESE;6;51%;31%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;66;51;Partial sunshine;69;54;SSW;6;52%;67%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;80;64;A t-storm in spots;71;56;SSE;10;60%;41%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;91;66;Periods of sun;91;66;NW;5;25%;14%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;81;62;Periods of sun;80;60;WNW;7;65%;26%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;93;72;Sunny;94;70;NNE;8;39%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;68;51;Plenty of sun;65;50;SSE;15;64%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;82;69;S;4;63%;60%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;93;80;Partial sunshine;93;80;SSE;8;68%;38%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;65;54;Sunny and pleasant;71;59;ESE;8;57%;7%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;88;78;A shower;86;77;SSW;7;74%;92%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;58;49;Spotty showers;58;47;NW;11;56%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with some sun;87;80;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;NW;7;80%;8%;11

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;76;66;Misty in the morning;75;68;N;7;92%;81%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;Periods of sun;89;70;SE;10;69%;56%;12

Delhi, India;A heavy a.m. t-storm;82;74;Showers and t-storms;84;73;ESE;15;90%;86%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;86;56;Mostly sunny, warm;88;56;W;6;21%;14%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;92;80;A t-storm in spots;93;81;WSW;5;66%;56%;9

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;97;71;Mostly sunny, nice;91;70;SE;7;56%;29%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;53;41;Turning sunny;55;38;WNW;14;66%;27%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, pleasant;82;59;Partly sunny;78;55;NNE;7;36%;8%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and humid;80;72;Sunny and pleasant;80;72;E;12;74%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;Warm with some sun;93;77;SSE;3;64%;44%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;84;53;Sunny and nice;83;55;ENE;8;23%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;ESE;6;62%;65%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;58;48;Spotty showers;55;40;W;13;77%;85%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy morning rain;88;77;A t-storm or two;89;77;SSE;7;82%;88%;10

Hong Kong, China;Variable cloudiness;90;78;Heavy showers;88;77;SE;5;76%;83%;6

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun, nice;88;74;Periods of sun;87;77;ENE;8;60%;33%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;89;71;Partly sunny;87;71;NW;5;62%;44%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;92;72;Sunshine and humid;89;70;S;9;65%;32%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partial sunshine;76;63;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;64;ENE;6;76%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;93;76;An afternoon shower;94;76;ENE;7;64%;62%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;98;84;Sunny and very warm;97;84;N;8;59%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;80;54;Clouds and sun, nice;81;54;N;10;44%;6%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;83;55;Mostly sunny, nice;83;53;NNW;4;35%;16%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;Clouds and sun;95;76;SW;8;54%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;64;A shower or t-storm;81;64;SSW;6;76%;66%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;99;80;Mostly sunny;102;82;S;7;31%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, warm;83;47;Partly sunny, cooler;63;50;SW;9;63%;70%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;ENE;9;64%;55%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;92;72;Periods of sun;87;71;W;7;66%;55%;7

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;SW;5;72%;55%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ESE;4;81%;71%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;30;A t-storm in spots;60;32;NW;7;51%;69%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;SW;8;79%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;59;Mostly sunny;66;59;S;9;75%;19%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;89;64;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;NNE;7;55%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Rain this afternoon;57;51;Rain in the morning;55;41;NW;14;76%;75%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;86;64;Mostly sunny;84;63;S;6;54%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;82;71;Periods of sun, nice;81;71;WSW;6;74%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Hot with some sun;92;66;Sunny and hot;93;66;NNE;3;33%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;85;80;Cloudy with showers;88;80;WSW;6;71%;95%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;96;77;A shower in the a.m.;93;78;SSE;5;62%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;N;6;72%;63%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;67;49;Cooler, morning mist;55;42;S;10;57%;45%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;NE;4;56%;89%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;A morning shower;89;78;E;8;67%;56%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;63;44;A shower;60;46;SW;10;64%;91%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun, nice;84;77;A p.m. t-storm;84;77;S;10;72%;80%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Strong thunderstorms;81;60;Not as warm;70;53;SE;9;56%;55%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with clearing;59;46;Increasing clouds;58;37;NNE;5;62%;30%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine and warm;79;56;Cooler with rain;59;45;WSW;9;64%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;86;81;A t-storm in spots;89;80;WSW;9;74%;66%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;78;54;Clouds and sun, nice;80;53;NE;8;54%;27%;8

New York, United States;Some sun, less humid;71;59;Clouds and sun, cool;68;58;ENE;5;61%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;66;Sunny and very warm;92;67;WNW;5;41%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, cooler;63;48;Inc. clouds;57;41;S;14;73%;75%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;84;63;Nice with some sun;82;64;WNW;5;63%;12%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;58;43;Partly sunny;57;38;NNW;5;48%;16%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing and cooler;59;40;Becoming cloudy;58;36;NNE;8;69%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;84;78;Mostly sunny, nice;85;78;ESE;13;75%;29%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NW;6;82%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;75;Showers around;93;76;ENE;7;70%;70%;11

Paris, France;A thick cloud cover;63;55;A severe t-storm;72;46;N;21;71%;63%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny, nice and warm;82;51;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;S;8;65%;2%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;88;77;A thunderstorm;90;78;SW;5;72%;63%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;85;75;Becoming cloudy;86;74;SSE;19;65%;42%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;95;74;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;5;52%;48%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cooler;66;50;Periods of rain;66;46;W;9;65%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler in the p.m.;79;52;Sunshine, pleasant;73;46;SW;7;48%;7%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;74;52;A shower in the p.m.;72;52;SW;11;46%;70%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Brilliant sunshine;90;64;Mostly sunny;87;66;S;6;48%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;84;74;Brief a.m. showers;83;74;SE;9;71%;86%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with some sun;44;32;A shower in the p.m.;45;41;S;7;70%;93%;2

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;64;49;Thundershowers;60;46;SW;12;73%;69%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;81;69;Sunshine and humid;84;69;E;7;68%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;102;78;Sunny and very warm;107;78;E;7;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Humid with some sun;85;64;Sunshine, pleasant;84;66;S;6;65%;30%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler in the p.m.;68;49;Showers around;58;45;SW;13;64%;76%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;67;55;Turning sunny;66;52;SW;10;67%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;66;Showers and t-storms;78;63;E;6;78%;76%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;76;A shower or two;89;78;SE;11;71%;63%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;N;4;98%;79%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;52;Sunny and nice;82;55;NE;11;16%;3%;12

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;68;45;A morning shower;69;47;WSW;4;63%;53%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;N;6;78%;57%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;89;57;Sunny and very warm;89;57;N;5;60%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;67;54;Periods of sun;65;52;NE;6;68%;25%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;81;57;Showers around;75;55;WNW;4;61%;67%;5

Shanghai, China;Showers around;82;72;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;NE;9;67%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A shower in spots;89;79;SSE;8;68%;53%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sun;83;54;Partly sunny;83;54;S;5;58%;14%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;75;A shower in spots;87;76;E;9;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;60;47;Mostly sunny;58;40;NNW;7;60%;35%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;73;55;A shower in the p.m.;67;54;S;15;63%;83%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;94;78;A t-storm in spots;92;77;ENE;5;70%;64%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;61;48;Thundershowers;57;45;NW;13;73%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;Sunny and nice;81;56;ENE;7;30%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;76;61;A shower or two;75;58;NW;6;72%;73%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;67;Mostly sunny;87;66;SE;6;20%;4%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;74;Sunny and nice;87;72;N;8;55%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;89;63;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;ESE;4;41%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing and warmer;80;71;Low clouds breaking;79;72;ESE;8;64%;66%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;61;49;Plenty of sunshine;65;53;E;4;60%;61%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;Mostly sunny;86;75;WNW;8;60%;44%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;81;70;Mostly sunny;85;69;WSW;12;60%;6%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;45;22;Plenty of sun;55;27;ESE;6;52%;10%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;62;51;Clouds and sun;60;48;NNE;4;70%;36%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;67;53;Variable cloudiness;67;51;S;8;69%;74%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;88;74;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;SW;5;71%;64%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;59;46;Spotty showers;60;46;SSW;12;56%;87%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;65;47;Afternoon rain;61;49;E;9;63%;93%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler;53;45;Mostly sunny;59;50;N;17;73%;10%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSW;5;75%;81%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;77;54;Partly sunny;77;53;NE;4;50%;28%;5

_____

