Election campaign material of Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom decorate a road in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Yameen's only conte
Maldivian election officers gather at the election commissioner's office center in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. The country will hold its
A Maldivian election worker prepares poll material at the election commissioner's office center in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. The count
A Maldivian election worker prepares poll material at the election commissioner's office center in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. The count
Maldivian Elections Commission chief Ahmed Shareef speaks during a media briefing in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. The country will hold i
Election campaign material of Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom decorate a road in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Yameen's only conte
A Maldivian police officer stands guard at the main election material distribution center in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Maldivians will
Election campaign material decorate a street ahead of Sunday's presidential elections in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Eranga Ja
A Maldivian election worker prepares polling material at the election commissioner's office center in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Maldiv
A Maldivian police officer stands guard as election workers prepare poll material at the main election material distribution center in Male, Maldives,
A Maldivian man walks past an election campaign office of Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom and his running mate Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed in Ma
MALE, Maldives (AP) — Opposition supporters in the Maldives are demanding that officials ensure a free and fair presidential election, as the country prepares to vote in an election seen as a referendum on whether democracy will stay.
The archipelago nation's election chief, Ahmed Shareef, said Saturday that all measures have been taken to hold Sunday's election in a free and fair manner and without violence.
Still, opposition activists voiced fears that the polls may be rigged to favor President Yameen Abdul Gayoom's party.
Beyond the postcard image the Maldives has of luxury resorts and white sand beaches, the 400,000 citizens of the former British protectorate have struggled to maintain the democratic system established in 2008.