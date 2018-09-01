  1. Home
  2. Society

Breaking News: Cody Wilson has arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan Airport for flight to Houston

Wilson to board 10 p.m. EVA Air flight

  301
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/22 20:11
Cody Wilson (center) arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for his flight to Houston Saturday evening.

Cody Wilson (center) arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for his flight to Houston Saturday evening. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - American 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson has arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to board a flight to Houston at 10 p.m. Saturday, according to media reports.

Earlier in the day, reports said he was likely to be deported to the United States within 48 hours to face charges of sex with an underage girl.

Wilson, 30, arrived at the airport at 6:40 p.m. in the company of National Immigration Agency (NIA) agents, the Central News Agency reported. He didn’t speak a word to reporters and wore a surgical mask, sunglasses, and a hoodie over his head.

According to the Apple Daily News, he was scheduled to board EVA Air flight BR052, scheduled to leave at 10 p.m. for Houston, Texas.

The controversial gun maker arrived in Taiwan on September 6 and spent one night at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hotel before seeking out more modest accommodation, reports said.

After he signed up to rent an apartment for six months, police located him and picked him up at a modest hotel in Taipei City’s Wanhua District Friday evening.
Cody Wilson
3D-printed gun
3D-printed guns
Texas
NIA

RELATED ARTICLES

Breaking News: Taiwan police arrest American 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson
Breaking News: Taiwan police arrest American 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson
2018/09/21 19:32
AIT cancels US 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson's passport to prevent him from fleeing Taiwan 
AIT cancels US 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson's passport to prevent him from fleeing Taiwan 
2018/09/21 17:33
Wanted US 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson signed lease for apartment in Taipei that starts today
Wanted US 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson signed lease for apartment in Taipei that starts today
2018/09/21 10:04
American 3D-printed gun maker, rape suspect Cody Wilson last seen in Taipei's Mandarin Oriental Hotel
American 3D-printed gun maker, rape suspect Cody Wilson last seen in Taipei's Mandarin Oriental Hotel
2018/09/20 15:13
American 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson on run in Taiwan from sexual assault charges
American 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson on run in Taiwan from sexual assault charges
2018/09/20 09:35