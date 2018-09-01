TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - American 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson has arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to board a flight to Houston at 10 p.m. Saturday, according to media reports.

Earlier in the day, reports said he was likely to be deported to the United States within 48 hours to face charges of sex with an underage girl.

Wilson, 30, arrived at the airport at 6:40 p.m. in the company of National Immigration Agency (NIA) agents, the Central News Agency reported. He didn’t speak a word to reporters and wore a surgical mask, sunglasses, and a hoodie over his head.

According to the Apple Daily News, he was scheduled to board EVA Air flight BR052, scheduled to leave at 10 p.m. for Houston, Texas.

The controversial gun maker arrived in Taiwan on September 6 and spent one night at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hotel before seeking out more modest accommodation, reports said.

After he signed up to rent an apartment for six months, police located him and picked him up at a modest hotel in Taipei City’s Wanhua District Friday evening.