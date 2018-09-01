TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei (李宗偉) is being treated at a hospital in Taiwan for early stage nose cancer, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said Saturday.

Former world No.1 Lee, 35, won three Olympic silver medals, but had to pull out of two major tournaments this year due to poor health. Respiratory-related disorders were mentioned at the time, reports said.

BAM President Dato Sri Norza Zakaria issued a statement Saturday, reportedly to reject Malaysian media reports that Lee’s cancer had reached the third stage.

“Chong Wei is currently in Taiwan seeking treatment and I am pleased to inform you that he is responding well to his treatment and is currently resting and recuperating amongst family and close friends,” Zakaria said.

“We urge everyone to respect his privacy and that of his family. BAM is in constant contact with Chong Wei and we will offer any support we can to our legend,” the BAM president continued.