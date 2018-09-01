TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - American 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson could be on his way back to the United States within the next 48 hours, and maybe as soon as Saturday night, according to media reports.

Wilson, 30, faces charges in the U.S. of sex with an underage girl, and was arrested at a Taipei City hotel Friday night.

He had arrived in Taiwan on September 6, though at the time Taiwanese authorities did not know he was a wanted man in his own country.

He was staying on the island purely as a fugitive from justice, and not in order to find customers for his 3D gun technology, reports said.

Wilson will be deported on grounds that he no longer holds valid travel documents, as the U.S. revoked his passport. “Due to privacy considerations, we don’t have any public comment right now on the Cody Wilson case,” the American Institute in Taiwan said in a statement.

Wilson needed a new travel document before being deported, according to the Central News Agency.

While the National Immigration Agency (NIA) only said that the American would be deported “soon,” the Apple Daily said it would happen within 48 hours, while cable station TVBS mentioned Saturday evening as the most likely timing of his departure from Taiwan.

Apparently, Wilson did not violate any laws during his stay in Taiwan. He stayed at three hotels and tried to rent a studio for six months when the real estate agent reported him to the police, leading to his arrest Friday.