TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s handicrafts, design, music and gourmet food were all on show at Tokyo’s Ueno Park this weekend at an event dubbed “Taiwan Station” (Taiwan Eki).

Taiwan’s General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC, 文化總會) organized the “Taiwan Plus Culture Taiwan” event in a location close to Tokyo’s major zoo and the National Museum, thus making sure it would attract many passersby and foreign tourists as well as locals, the Central News Agency reported.

Taiwanese designers and Golden Melody Award-winning singers were scheduled to appear during the two-day project.

The podium at the entrance of Ueno Park was designed in the shape of a train station platform, while stalls sold typical foods such as bubble tea or showed off scenes from Taiwan, such as crowds of motorcycles on a bridge in Taipei, CNA reported.

GACC said it would continue to launch similar promotional events over the next two to three years, while Taiwan was hoping the number of Japanese visitors to the island would increase from 1.9 million last year to more than 2 million this year. In the opposite direction, 4.56 million Taiwanese traveled to Japan in 2017, CNA reported.