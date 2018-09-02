TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An NGO based in New Taipei is organizing a special event in Taiwan to spread awareness about the plight of poor African communities, who lack convenient access to resources, and often lack proper clothing and shoes to protect against the elements.

The organization, Step 30 International Ministries (舊鞋救命國際基督關懷協會) in association with Lohasnet is organizing a 6 kilometer walk called the "Love For You" (舊鞋救命 為愛而走) hike in Taipei, scheduled for Jan. 20.



However, this hike is not an ordinary hike. To empathize with communities living in poverty, and people who must often travel long distances to access crucial resources, there will be no water or rest permitted for the duration the 6 kilometer hike. When the trek is finally complete, the first drink of water will remind participants of how much we should cherish the valuable resources that are available to us.

The hike in January will set off from Taipei Expo Park around 7:00 a.m. near the Yuanshan MRT Station in Taipei, and will head towards the Keelung River, crossing the Bailing Bridge in Shilin District, before turning around for the return journey.

In addition to the tiring trek in January, people who register for the event will receive an empty shoebox provided by the Timberland shoe company. Participants are encouraged to donate old shoes, or any items they would like to send to help struggling families in Africa.



Bibs for participants feat. a photo and message from a child in Africa (Image from Step30)



Participants who register for the event will also receive a unique marathon runner’s bib on the day of the trek. Each bib features a photo of a child in Africa, and a unique message from the child expressing gratitude for the generosity of the participants.



Registration for the event is open until Nov. 14 and the cost to register is NT$680. The activity is family friendly, and children under six can join for free. Any participant under 12 must be registered with a parent or guardian, and accompanied by the same adult on the day of the trek.



For more information visit the Step30 webpage, Lohasnet, or the official Facebook event page.





