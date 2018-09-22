TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka eased into the final of the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 semifinal win over Camila Giorgi.

The U.S. Open champion, who upset Serena Williams in the final in New York this month, overpowered her unseeded opponent with a dominant serve and will face fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in Sunday's final.

"My serve got me out of a lot of trouble today," said Osaka. "She was playing really well and my serve helped me. I was a bit nervous because I really wanted to reach the final."

Two years ago, Osaka lost in the final to Caroline Wozniacki, this year's top-seeded player who was eliminated by Giorgi on Thursday.

Pliskova had to dig deep to beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in Saturday's other semifinal.

After saving two match points against American qualifier Alison Riske in the last round, and coming back from a set down against Daria Gavrilova earlier in the tournament, Pliskova had to go the distance once again, needing 2 hours and five minutes.

