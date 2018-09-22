TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Latest on attack on Iranian military parade(all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says 20 people have been wounded in an attack on military parade in Ahvaz.

The IRNA report said those wounded in the attack Saturday included a woman and a child. The agency did not elaborate.

State TV earlier described the gunmen as "Takfiri gunmen," a term previously used to describe the Islamic State group.

Ahvaz is the capital of Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan province, which has seen attacks on oil pipelines by Arab separatists.

___

9:45 a.m.

Iranian state television says gunmen have attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, killing and wounding several people.

The report Saturday described the gunmen as "Takifiri gunmen," a term previously used to describe the Islamic State group.

There was no immediate elaboration.