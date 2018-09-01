TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Vatican will hold on to its official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, even after the eventual signing of an agreement with China about the selection of bishops expected later this month.

Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin recently rejected concern from retired Hong Kong Archbishop Joseph Zen (陳日君) that the Catholic Church in Asia would split in the event of a deal with Beijing.

According to media reports, China will accept the appointment of bishops by the Pope, who in return will recognize seven bishops appointed by Beijing, a move described as a major concession.

Fears have emerged that in the wake of the accord, likely to be signed next week, Taiwan would lose its last official diplomatic ally in Europe.

However, the Vatican has said the agreement will only pertain to internal Church affairs such as the bishops’ appointments and should not affect diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as the Holy See will continue to recognize Taipei in the field of diplomacy, the Central News Agency reported Saturday.

Parolin told reporters that the Vatican was not naïve and would not expect that no problems at all would occur once the agreement was signed. Nevertheless, the direction was the right one to take, Parolin said.