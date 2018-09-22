LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer, Freddy Galvis added a solo shot and the last-place San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Friday night.

The Dodgers' NL West lead was trimmed to 1 1/2 games over Colorado, which won 6-2 at Arizona.

San Diego had dropped five in a row against Los Angeles. It was the Padres' first win over the Dodgers since July 10 at Petco Park.

Eric Lauer (6-7) pitched five innings of one-run ball in in his first win since July 10. Kirby Yates allowed Manny Machado's two-out RBI single in the ninth before striking out Joc Pederson for his 10th save.

Renfroe slugged his 24th homer on a 3-2 pitch with one out in the fourth, putting the Padres ahead 2-1 after Franmil Reyes' leadoff single against Ross Stripling (8-5).

Galvis homered into the lower right-field seats leading off the seventh, making it 3-1.

The Dodgers threatened in the seventh and eighth only to come up short.

They cut their deficit to 3-2 in the eighth. Pederson doubled to deep right-center and Matt Kemp struck out before Yasiel Puig singled to left, scoring Pederson.

Yasmani Grandal walked before Yates came in to face pinch-hitter Cody Bellinger. He got Bellinger on a swinging strike to end the inning.

Trailing 3-1, the Dodgers had the potential tying runs on in the seventh. Brian Dozier walked and took second on Enrique Hernandez's two-out single. Dozier moved to third and Hernandez went to second on a wild pitch by Robert Stock. Justin Turner flied to left to end the threat.

The Padres extended their lead to 5-2 in the ninth against John Axford. Wil Myers hit a two-run double.

The Dodgers struck first, taking a 1-0 lead on Hernandez's 21st homer in the third.

Making his return to the rotation, Stripling allowed two runs and three hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

UP NEXT

RHP Jacob Nix (2-3, 5.75 ERA) goes for the Padres in his first career start against Los Angeles. He made his big league debut on Aug. 10. LHP Rich Hill (9-5, 4.02 ERA) starts for the Dodgers on Saturday night. He last faced the Padres a month ago, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out eight.

