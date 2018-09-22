  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/22 13:46
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 131 502 121 170 .339
JMartinez Bos 144 549 106 181 .330
Trout LAA 133 452 97 143 .316
Altuve Hou 130 507 80 159 .314
Brantley Cle 136 543 85 167 .308
Segura Sea 136 557 86 170 .305
Wendle TB 131 460 57 139 .302
Merrifield KC 150 599 85 181 .302
MSmith TB 132 442 60 133 .301
Castellanos Det 149 590 82 177 .300
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 45; JMartinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 119; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; Haniger, Seattle, 91; NCruz, Seattle, 90.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Price, Boston, 15-7.