Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|101
|200
|000—4
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|011
|010—3
|9
|3
Kennedy, McCarthy (8), Peralta (9) and Gallagher; Liriano, Coleman (7), Baez (8), Stumpf (9) and McCann. W_Kennedy 3-8. L_Liriano 5-11. Sv_Peralta (12). HRs_Detroit, Rodriguez (5).
___
|Seattle
|000
|011
|1—3
|9
|1
|Texas
|303
|101
|x—8
|9
|0
E.Ramirez, Elias (3), Pazos (6) and Zunino; Sadzeck, Jurado (2), Butler (7), Claudio (7) and Chirinos. W_Jurado 4-5. L_E.Ramirez 2-4. HRs_Texas, Beltre (14), Gallo (38).
___
|Tampa Bay
|200
|114
|300—11
|15
|0
|Toronto
|100
|200
|000—
|3
|7
|2
D.Castillo, Beeks (2), Kolarek (5), Wood (6), Pruitt (7) and Ciuffo, Sucre; Reid-Foley, Jose Fernandez (5), Leiter Jr. (6), Guerrieri (6), D.Barnes (7), Petricka (9) and McGuire. W_Beeks 5-1. L_Reid-Foley 2-4. Sv_Pruitt (3). HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Grichuk (24).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|240—
|8
|13
|0
|New York
|200
|400
|31x—10
|10
|1
Y.Ramirez, Meisinger (4), Hart (6), Carroll (7), P.Fry (8) and Wynns; Sabathia, Loaisiga (7), Britton (7), Tarpley (8), A.Cole (8), Robertson (8), Betances (9) and Romine. W_Sabathia 8-7. L_Y.Ramirez 1-7. Sv_Betances (4). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (5), Stewart (2), Wynns (4). New York, Hicks (25), Gregorius (27).
___
|Boston
|001
|001
|401—7
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|310
|100—5
|10
|0
Sale, Hembree (4), Poyner (5), M.Barnes (6), Pomeranz (7), Workman (7), Velazquez (8), Scott (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Bauer, Olson (2), Bieber (3), Ne.Ramirez (7), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_M.Barnes 6-3. L_Bieber 10-5. Sv_Kimbrel (42). HRs_Boston, Lin (1), Travis (1), Devers (18). Cleveland, Donaldson (2), Gomes (15).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|100—
|3
|6
|0
|Houston
|402
|010
|04x—11
|11
|0
Heaney, T.Cole (4), No.Ramirez (6), Bridwell (8) and F.Arcia; G.Cole, Sipp (8), Deetz (9) and Maldonado. W_G.Cole 15-5. L_Heaney 9-10. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (37). Houston, Springer (21), Gurriel 2 (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|100
|000
|030—
|4
|9
|0
|Chicago
|030
|103
|30x—10
|19
|1
Quintana, Maples (6), J.Garcia (6), R.Rosario (7), Norwood (7), Duensing (8), Kintzler (8) and Caratini; Lopez, J.Fry (8), Ruiz (8), Bummer (8), N.Jones (9) and W.Castillo. W_Lopez 7-9. L_Quintana 13-11. HRs_Chicago, Murphy (6). Chicago, Smith (2), Palka (27).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|3
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|1—1
|7
|0
L.Castillo, D.Hernandez (9) and Casali; Chen, Steckenrider (8), Conley (9), Barraclough (10) and Realmuto. W_Barraclough 1-6. L_D.Hernandez 5-2.
___
|New York
|103
|000
|000—4
|8
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|001—2
|6
|1
deGrom, S.Lugo (8), Gsellman (9) and Mesoraco; J.Ross, Collins (7), Cordero (8), A.Williams (9) and Kieboom. W_deGrom 9-9. L_J.Ross 0-1. Sv_Gsellman (12).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|106
|100—8
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|200
|000—3
|7
|0
Chacin, Burnes (5), Hader (6), Knebel (7), Soria (8), Jeffress (9) and Kratz; Nova, Ri.Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (6), Neverauskas (7), Holmes (8) and Cervelli, E.Diaz. W_Burnes 6-0. L_E.Santana 3-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Kratz (6), Moustakas (7), Broxton (4), Shaw (30). Pittsburgh, Dickerson (12), Bell (11).
___
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|301—5
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|50x—6
|9
|0
Pivetta, Dominguez (6), Neshek (7), Avilan (7), E.Ramos (7), Neris (8) and W.Ramos, Alfaro; Teheran, Venters (7), Sobotka (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Venters 5-1. L_Neshek 3-2. Sv_Minter (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (14). Atlanta, Albies (23).
___
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|200—3
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|011
|02x—5
|11
|0
Bumgarner, Okert (7), Moronta (7), Melancon (8), Watson (8) and Hundley; Gant, T.Ross (3), Hudson (6), J.Hicks (7), Brebbia (8), C.Martinez (9) and Molina. W_Brebbia 3-3. L_Melancon 0-2. Sv_C.Martinez (4).