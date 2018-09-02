TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China’s primary media supervisory agency under the State Council, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), announced new regulations this week that aim to reduce Taiwanese influence in Chinese television and radio.



The new regulations, announced Thursday, Sept. 20, are aimed at reducing the level of foreign influence over media consumed by Chinese citizens. According to reports, local broadcasting companies, both TV and radio, will no longer be permitted to hire hosts from Taiwan.



Hosts from other foreign countries or the SAR regions of Hong Kong and Macau will also be forbidden unless there are special circumstances, and approval is granted from the NRTA, reports Beijing Business Today (北京商报).

The Chinese government is reportedly worried about the large number of foreigners employed across China in the entertainment industry.



According to gb Times, the move to ban Taiwanese from Chinese media follows controversy earlier this year after Chinese netizens went into a rage because of film starring a reportedly pro-independence Taiwanese actor Ke Yulun. The drama, Missing Johnny, was slated to be released in in China in April, but has been delayed indefinitely.



In addition to the regulation banning Taiwanese hosts from Chinese media programs, the NRTA has also determined that foreign productions, including films, dramas, cartoons and educational programs, may not exceed 30 percent of a media platform’s total broadcasting time in a single day.



Further, Chinese TV channels and radio stations will henceforth be forbidden from broadcasting foreign programs during primetime hours of 7p.m. to 10p.m. without the explicit approval of the NRTA.