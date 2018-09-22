|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|131
|502
|121
|170
|.339
|JMartinez Bos
|144
|549
|106
|181
|.330
|Trout LAA
|133
|452
|97
|143
|.316
|Altuve Hou
|130
|507
|80
|159
|.314
|Brantley Cle
|136
|543
|85
|167
|.308
|Segura Sea
|135
|553
|86
|169
|.306
|Wendle TB
|131
|460
|57
|139
|.302
|Merrifield KC
|150
|599
|85
|181
|.302
|MSmith TB
|132
|442
|60
|133
|.301
|Castellanos Det
|149
|590
|82
|177
|.300
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 116; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; NCruz, Seattle, 90; Haniger, Seattle, 90.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Price, Boston, 15-7.