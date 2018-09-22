A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:

WELL PLAYED

Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez plans to play the final game of his 16-season career when the Tigers host Kansas City. The five-time All-Star announced he will sit out Sunday's series finale, then accompany the team on its final road trip without playing.

"I feel like I owe it to the fans to have my final at-bats here," said Martinez, who will be honored in a pregame ceremony at Comerica Park.

HE'S ALL WRIGHT

Adam Wainwright makes his first start for St. Louis since pitching six shutout innings to beat the Dodgers last weekend. The 37-year-old righty has missed most of the season because of elbow trouble. The longtime ace (2-3, 3.72 ERA) is making a bid to re-establish himself in the rotation as the Cardinals push for a playoff spot. Wainwright will be facing the Giants at Busch Stadium.

CLINCH TIME?

Aaron Judge and the Yankees can clinch their second straight AL wild-card slot if they beat Baltimore and if Tampa Bay loses to Toronto. New York also is trying to stay ahead of the Athletics to host that one-game playoff on Oct. 3.

WINDY CITY WEEKEND

Jon Lester (16-6, 3.43 ERA) will start for the NL Central-leading Cubs when they travel across Chicago to visit the White Sox. Lester is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in his last five starts. Lucas Giolito (10-11, 5.77 ERA) is set to pitch for the Chisox.