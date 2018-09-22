Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 101 200 000—4 9 1 Detroit 000 011 010—3 9 3

Kennedy, McCarthy (8), Peralta (9) and Gallagher; Liriano, Coleman (7), Baez (8), Stumpf (9) and McCann. W_Kennedy 3-8. L_Liriano 5-11. Sv_Peralta (12). HRs_Detroit, Rodriguez (5).

___

Tampa Bay 200 114 300—11 15 0 Toronto 100 200 000— 3 7 2

D.Castillo, Beeks (2), Kolarek (5), Wood (6), Pruitt (7) and Ciuffo, Sucre; Reid-Foley, Fernandez (5), Leiter Jr. (6), Guerrieri (6), D.Barnes (7), Petricka (9) and McGuire. W_Beeks 5-1. L_Reid-Foley 2-4. Sv_Pruitt (3). HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Grichuk (24).

___

Baltimore 000 020 240— 8 13 0 New York 200 400 31x—10 10 1

Y.Ramirez, Meisinger (4), Hart (6), Carroll (7), P.Fry (8) and Wynns; Sabathia, Loaisiga (7), Britton (7), Tarpley (8), Cole (8), Robertson (8), Betances (9) and Romine. W_Sabathia 8-7. L_Y.Ramirez 1-7. Sv_Betances (4). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (5), Stewart (2), Wynns (4). New York, Hicks (25), Gregorius (27).

___

Boston 001 001 401—7 12 1 Cleveland 000 310 100—5 10 1

Sale, Hembree (4), Poyner (5), M.Barnes (6), Pomeranz (7), Workman (7), Velazquez (8), Scott (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Bauer, Olson (2), Bieber (3), Ramirez (7), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_M.Barnes 6-3. L_Bieber 10-5. Sv_Kimbrel (42). HRs_Boston, Lin (1), Travis (1), Devers (18). Cleveland, Donaldson (2), Gomes (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 100 000 030— 4 9 0 Chicago 030 103 30x—10 19 1

Quintana, Maples (6), J.Garcia (6), R.Rosario (7), Norwood (7), Duensing (8), Kintzler (8) and Caratini; Lopez, J.Fry (8), Ruiz (8), Bummer (8), N.Jones (9) and W.Castillo. W_Lopez 7-9. L_Quintana 13-11. HRs_Chicago, Murphy (6). Chicago, Smith (2), Palka (27).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 000 000 000 0—0 3 0 Miami 000 000 000 1—1 7 0

(10 innings)

L.Castillo, D.Hernandez (9) and Casali; Chen, Steckenrider (8), Conley (9), Barraclough (10) and Realmuto. W_Barraclough 1-6. L_D.Hernandez 5-2.

___

New York 103 000 000—4 8 0 Washington 010 000 001—2 6 1

deGrom, S.Lugo (8), Gsellman (9) and Mesoraco; Ross, Collins (7), Cordero (8), A.Williams (9) and Kieboom. W_deGrom 9-9. L_Ross 0-1. Sv_Gsellman (12).