LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vin Scully has made a rare public appearance at Dodger Stadium to help honor fellow Hall of Famer Jaime Jarrin.

The Spanish-language broadcaster was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, with his name joining Scully and such Dodgers greats as Sandy Koufax, Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella on Friday night.

Scully greeted the pregame crowd with his trademark phrase: "Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good evening to you."

A roar went up before Los Angeles hosted San Diego.

"I haven't said it in two years, so I just thought I'd like to hear it one last time," Scully said, smiling.

He retired two years ago, ending a 67-year run behind the mic for the Dodgers, the longest tenure of any broadcaster with the same team in pro sports.

Scully turns 91 in November.

