BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/22 10:48
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 5 4 1 0 10 2 13
Atletico Tucuman 5 3 2 0 10 5 11
Boca Juniors 5 3 1 1 5 2 10
Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
Defensa y Justicia 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
Santa Fe 5 2 3 0 5 3 9
Aldosivi 5 3 0 2 5 4 9
Rosario Central 5 3 0 2 4 3 9
Huracan 5 2 2 1 6 3 8
River Plate 5 1 4 0 5 2 7
Belgrano 5 1 4 0 3 2 7
San Lorenzo 6 1 4 1 9 9 7
Gimnasia 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
Velez Sarsfield 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
Banfield 5 2 1 2 3 5 7
Talleres 5 2 0 3 4 4 6
Tigre 5 1 3 1 8 9 6
Colon 6 1 3 2 6 8 6
Independiente 4 1 2 1 7 5 5
Argentinos Jrs 5 1 2 2 2 2 5
San Martin 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
Estudiantes 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
San Martin de T. 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
Newell's 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
Lanus 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
Patronato Parana 6 0 1 5 2 10 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Rosario Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Friday, Sept. 21

San Lorenzo 3, Patronato Parana 2

Saturday, Sept. 22

Colon 3, Godoy Cruz 1

Newell's vs. Lanus 1615 GMT

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes 2045 GMT

Banfield vs. Independiente 2300 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 23

San Martin de T. vs. Argentinos Jrs 1400 GMT

Tigre vs. Huracan 1400 GMT

San Martin vs. Atletico Tucuman 1615 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Rosario Central 1615 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate 2045 GMT

Monday, Sept. 24

Aldosivi vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. Santa Fe 2300 GMT