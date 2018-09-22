TORONTO (AP) — Austin Meadows drove in three runs, Tommy Pham reached base three times and had two RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-3 on Friday night to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Pham walked twice, tripled and added a sacrifice fly as the Rays bounced back from a tough, 9-8 loss Thursday, when the Blue Jays scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the victory. Tampa Bay has not lost consecutive games since Aug. 17-18 at Boston.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit two home runs for the Blue Jays, and Randal Grichuk added a solo shot. Toronto has lost 10 of 14 games against Tampa Bay this season.

Gurriel's older brother, Yuli, hit two home runs for Houston on Friday night. They are the first brothers in major league history to have multihomer games on the same day.

With the win, the Rays moved six games behind Oakland in the race for the second American League wild card spot. Tampa Bay is 15-4 in September.

Gurriel, who hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning of Toronto's win on Thursday, became the first rookie in Blue Jays history to homer in three straight at bats when he connected off Diego Castillo in the first and off Jalen Beeks in the fourth. Gurriel Jr. is the 14th Toronto player to achieve the feat, the first since Josh Donaldson on Sept. 16-17, 2017.

Promoted from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Meadows went 3-for-3 with two singles and a double after replacing injured designated hitter Ji-Man Choi (left knee) in the sixth. Meadows was acquired from Pittsburgh in the July 31 trade that sent right-hander Chris Archer to the Pirates.

Diego Castillo opened for the Rays and allowed one run and one hit in one inning. Jalen Beeks (5-1) followed by allowing two runs in three innings, Adam Kolarek worked 1 2-3, Hunter Wood got one out, and Austin Pruitt pitched the final three innings for his third save.

Making his sixth career start, Blue Jays right-hander Sean Reid-Foley (2-4) allowed for runs, two earned, and six hits in four-plus innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash and the trainer came out to check on Choi after his leadoff double in the fifth. Choi stayed in and scored on Pham's triple before coming out of the game.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-6, 4.22) faces Blue Jays LHP Thomas Pannone (3-1, 3.77) on Saturday afternoon. Glasnow allowed seven runs and five hits in 2-3 of an inning in a Sept. 5 loss at Toronto. Pannone has won his past two starts, including a Sept. 16 outing at Yankee Stadium.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports