Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/22 10:12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 101 200 000—4 9 1
Detroit 000 011 010—3 9 3

Kennedy, McCarthy (8), Peralta (9) and Gallagher; Liriano, Coleman (7), Baez (8), Stumpf (9) and McCann. W_Kennedy 3-8. L_Liriano 5-11. Sv_Peralta (12). HRs_Detroit, Rodriguez (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 100 000 030— 4 9 0
Chicago 030 103 30x—10 19 1

Quintana, Maples (6), J.Garcia (6), R.Rosario (7), Norwood (7), Duensing (8), Kintzler (8) and Caratini; Lopez, Fry (8), Ruiz (8), Bummer (8), N.Jones (9) and W.Castillo. W_Lopez 7-9. L_Quintana 13-11. HRs_Chicago, Murphy (6). Chicago, Smith (2), Palka (27).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0—0 3 0
Miami 000 000 000 1—1 7 0
(10 innings)

L.Castillo, Hernandez (9) and Casali; Chen, Steckenrider (8), Conley (9), Barraclough (10) and Realmuto. W_Barraclough 1-6. L_Hernandez 5-2.

___

New York 103 000 000—4 8 0
Washington 010 000 001—2 6 1

deGrom, S.Lugo (8), Gsellman (9) and Mesoraco; Ross, Collins (7), Cordero (8), A.Williams (9) and Kieboom. W_deGrom 9-9. L_Ross 0-1. Sv_Gsellman (12).