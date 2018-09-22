Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|101
|200
|000—4
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|011
|010—3
|9
|3
Kennedy, McCarthy (8), Peralta (9) and Gallagher; Liriano, Coleman (7), Baez (8), Stumpf (9) and McCann. W_Kennedy 3-8. L_Liriano 5-11. Sv_Peralta (12). HRs_Detroit, Rodriguez (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|100
|000
|030—
|4
|9
|0
|Chicago
|030
|103
|30x—10
|19
|1
Quintana, Maples (6), J.Garcia (6), R.Rosario (7), Norwood (7), Duensing (8), Kintzler (8) and Caratini; Lopez, Fry (8), Ruiz (8), Bummer (8), N.Jones (9) and W.Castillo. W_Lopez 7-9. L_Quintana 13-11. HRs_Chicago, Murphy (6). Chicago, Smith (2), Palka (27).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|3
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|1—1
|7
|0
L.Castillo, Hernandez (9) and Casali; Chen, Steckenrider (8), Conley (9), Barraclough (10) and Realmuto. W_Barraclough 1-6. L_Hernandez 5-2.
___
|New York
|103
|000
|000—4
|8
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|001—2
|6
|1
deGrom, S.Lugo (8), Gsellman (9) and Mesoraco; Ross, Collins (7), Cordero (8), A.Williams (9) and Kieboom. W_deGrom 9-9. L_Ross 0-1. Sv_Gsellman (12).