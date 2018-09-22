MIAMI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Isaac Galloway smacked an opposite-field double in the 10th inning to score Brian Anderson and give the Miami Marlins a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Galloway drove David Hernandez's 3-2 slider past right fielder Phillip Ervin to plate Anderson, who had reached on a double to right.

Kyle Barraclough (1-6) retired the final two batters in the top of the 10th.

Hernandez (5-2) relieved Luis Castillo with two on and one out in the ninth, retiring Peter O'Brien on a double play.

Castillo allowed five hits, struck out five and walked one in his 8 1/3 innings, his longest start of the season.

Wei-Yin Chen pitched seven innings of three-hit ball for the Marlins, striking out eight in his final home start of the season. Chen finished with a 1.62 ERA in 13 starts at Marlins Park.

Ervin led off with a double in the fifth and advanced to third on Curt Casali's flyball to right before he was forced out at home on Blake Trahan's grounder to shortstop JT Riddle.

Derek Dietrich hit a one-out double in the second for Miami and was later forced out at third on a grounder to Trahan.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: SS Jose Peraza was a late scratch because of an illness. Trahan replaced him.

UP NEXT:

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafini (7-6, 4.92 ERA) will make his third start against his former team Saturday. DeSclafini pitched for the Marlins in 2014.

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (7-12, 4.21) seeks to extend his best stretch of the season. In his last five starts, Urena, the Marlins' opening day starter, has a 2.16 ERA in 33 1/3 innings.

___

