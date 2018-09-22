All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 4 4 0 0 8 14 7 Toronto 3 3 0 0 6 13 5 Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 7 4 Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 10 8 Montreal 3 2 1 0 4 10 8 Florida 3 1 2 0 2 8 12 Tampa Bay 2 0 2 0 0 2 10 Ottawa 3 0 3 0 0 4 13 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 16 12 Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 15 3 N.Y. Islanders 5 3 2 0 6 10 10 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 8 9 Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 4 6 New Jersey 3 0 2 1 1 4 9 Washington 4 0 3 1 1 6 17 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 5 8 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 8 10 Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 4 8 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 18 9 Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 19 5 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 11 4 Arizona 3 2 1 0 4 10 12 Calgary 4 1 2 1 3 12 15 Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 7 11 Los Angeles 4 0 3 1 1 10 19 Anaheim 2 0 2 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Montreal 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 0

Detroit 4, Chicago 2

Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 7, Winnipeg 3

San Jose 7, Anaheim 3

Vancouver 4, Los Angeles(ss) 3, SO

Vegas 7, Los Angeles(ss) 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Carolina 5, Washington 1

Chicago 5, Ottawa 2

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.