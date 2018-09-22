TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) -- President Tsai Ing-wen said Sept. 20 that Taiwan and Utah are firm friends and there are many areas in which the two sides can deepen and expand mutually beneficial exchanges.



Taiwan and Utah interact frequently, particularly when it comes to business and trade, Tsai said. This is evidenced by the ranking of Taiwan as Utah’s sixth largest trading partner in the world and third largest export market in Asia, she added.



Other examples of this close economic partnership, the president said, include the attendance of several delegates from the U.S. state at a trade show in Taiwan, as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) on commercial promotion in 2017.



Tsai made the remarks while receiving Utah Gov. Gary Herbert at the Office of the President in Taipei City. Herbert, making his first visit to Taiwan, is leading a delegation on a two-day cultural, education, technology and trade fact-finding mission.



According to the president, Taiwan is keeping a close eye on the governor’s innovative efforts to attract investment from home and abroad. As the government is also promoting aerospace and high-tech industries, there is a great deal to be learned from Utah’s development experiences, she said.



Tsai said the recent wildfires in Utah were a cause for concern and illustrated the increasing threat posed by extreme weather. Such challenges must be faced by the world together, and there is room for Taiwan and Utah to cooperate closely in tackling issues arising from climate change, she added.



The president also took the opportunity to thank Herbert for his consistent support of Taiwan, and vowed to work with the governor in taking bilateral relations to new heights.