BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|2
|13
|Atletico Tucuman
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|5
|11
|Boca Juniors
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|10
|Defensa y Justicia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|9
|Santa Fe
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5
|3
|9
|Aldosivi
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|Rosario Central
|5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|3
|9
|Huracan
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|3
|8
|River Plate
|5
|1
|4
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Belgrano
|5
|1
|4
|0
|3
|2
|7
|San Lorenzo
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|9
|7
|Gimnasia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|7
|Velez Sarsfield
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|6
|7
|Banfield
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|Talleres
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|4
|6
|Tigre
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|9
|6
|Independiente
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|5
|5
|Argentinos Jrs
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|San Martin
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8
|5
|Estudiantes
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|Colon
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|7
|3
|San Martin de T.
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Newell's
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8
|2
|Lanus
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8
|2
|Patronato Parana
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10
|1
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Rosario Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Friday, Sept. 21
San Lorenzo 3, Patronato Parana 2
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Colon vs. Godoy Cruz 0000 GMT
Newell's vs. Lanus 1615 GMT
Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes 2045 GMT
Banfield vs. Independiente 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 23
San Martin de T. vs. Argentinos Jrs 1400 GMT
Tigre vs. Huracan 1400 GMT
San Martin vs. Atletico Tucuman 1615 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Rosario Central 1615 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate 2045 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 24
Aldosivi vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. Santa Fe 2300 GMT