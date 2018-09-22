Harvick edges Hamlin for pole at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kevin Harvick has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick turned a lap at 121.880 mph on Friday to edge hometown favorite Denny Hamlin, whose best lap came at 121.847 mph in qualifying for the second race of NASCAR's 10-race playoffs.

The pole is the third for Harvick this season and his 24th in 638 career starts.

Points leader and defending series champion Martin Truex Jr., will start third on Saturday night, followed by Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski, the winner of the last three races in the series. Erik Jones and Kyle Larson round out the top 10 on the starting grid.

