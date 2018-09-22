Tiger Woods tees off to the third hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/
ATLANTA (AP) — Not even one bad hole could keep Tiger Woods from a share of the 36-hole lead for the first time in more than five years.
Woods was on the verge of building a cushion Friday in the Tour Championship with three birdies in a four-hole stretch, only to make double bogey from the rough and a plugged lie in the bunker that forced him to play away from the hole at No. 16.
He finished with a two-putt birdie for a 2-under 68 to tie Justin Rose (67) going into the weekend at East Lake.
Woods last shared the 36-hole lead in the 2015 Wyndham Championship. He wound up tied for 10th.
Rory McIlroy made enough birdies to offset his mistakes and had a 68. He was two back.