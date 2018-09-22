PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses say they are willing to set up a victims' compensation fund as they face the prospect that state lawmakers will give victims of decades-old child sexual abuse another chance to sue the church.

The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference issued a statement for the dioceses late Friday saying they were discussing a possible fund. They warn that if a window opens for litigation of old cases, it could force the dioceses into bankruptcy and prevent them from helping victims or performing social services.

The bishops' announcement comes ahead of a Monday rally at the Capitol to press lawmakers to approve a grand jury's recommendations, including creating a two-year window for victims to file civil lawsuits after the statute of limitations on their cases runs out.