Vice President Joe Biden says he should have protected Anita Hill from what he called "character assassination" during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Justice Clarence Thomas more than a quarter century ago.

The 2020 Democratic presidential prospect chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee during the 1991 hearings. He said he failed to prevent the committee from putting Thomas' accuser Anita Hill on the defensive.

In an interview Friday on NBC's "Today Show," Biden said Hill was vilified and that he wishes he "could have done more to prevent those questions."

Biden, twice a candidate for president before two terms as vice president, says he expects to decide whether to seek the presidency by early 2019

